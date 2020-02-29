Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GGB. ValuEngine upgraded Gerdau from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut Gerdau from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Scotiabank cut Gerdau from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gerdau from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.75.

NYSE GGB opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Gerdau has a fifty-two week low of $2.73 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.01.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.50%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GGB. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 16.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,202 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $111,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gerdau by 126.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gerdau during the third quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel-related products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Brazil Operations, North America Operations, South America Operations, and Special Steel Operations. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles, which are used primarily in the construction and manufacturing industries; and drawn products comprising barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps, as well as mines and produces iron ore.

