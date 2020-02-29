Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

GOOD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. National Securities initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $24.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.17.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOD opened at $18.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $691.74 million, a P/E ratio of -117.94 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. Gladstone Commercial has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

