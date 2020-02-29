Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,672 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management owned about 0.43% of Global X MLP ETF worth $4,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MLPA. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 650.6% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 66,715 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Global X MLP ETF by 243.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Global X MLP ETF during the third quarter valued at $129,000.

Shares of Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $6.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.85. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $5.72 and a fifty-two week high of $9.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.05%. This is an increase from Global X MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

