Golar LNG Limited Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Golar LNG in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 26th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for Golar LNG’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $93.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.53 million. Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 111.81% and a negative return on equity of 6.06%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on GLNG. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $12.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.78 and a 200-day moving average of $12.97. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Golar LNG has a one year low of $9.30 and a one year high of $22.66.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLNG. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 73.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 29.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,520 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 8.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,204 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after buying an additional 11,419 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Golar LNG during the third quarter worth about $466,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 95.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 175,446 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after buying an additional 85,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.89% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Company Profile

Golar LNG Limited, a midstream liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, engages in the transportation, regasification, and liquefaction of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of LNG projects.

