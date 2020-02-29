Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

Grafton Group (LON:GFTU)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Grafton Group from GBX 940 ($12.37) to GBX 1,060 ($13.94) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 895 ($11.77).

Shares of LON GFTU opened at GBX 862 ($11.34) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 919.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 824.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.48, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Grafton Group has a 1-year low of GBX 643.50 ($8.46) and a 1-year high of GBX 997 ($13.11). The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

About Grafton Group

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Belgium, Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

