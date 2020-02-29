Grove Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Grove Bank & Trust cut its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SO. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Southern by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 7,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its position in Southern by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 15,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 59.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.04.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $60.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.15. Southern Co has a 1 year low of $49.35 and a 1 year high of $71.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,520. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,216,238 shares of company stock valued at $139,613,163 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

