Grove Bank & Trust Sells 1,199 Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,662 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $1,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 148.6% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. 11.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK opened at $40.53 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $38.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $103.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.46 and a 200-day moving average of $44.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.5994 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.92%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.76%.

GSK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Shore Capital cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Svb Leerink assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.33.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

