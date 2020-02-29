Grove Bank & Trust Sells 302 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Grove Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,723 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Intel were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 5,885.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after acquiring an additional 6,058,262 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Intel by 978.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $273,424,000 after purchasing an additional 4,814,051 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Intel by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Intel by 20.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 12,201,573 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $628,747,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 510.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $55.52 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $42.86 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $238.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, Director Alyssa Henry bought 15,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.34 per share, with a total value of $1,037,036.00. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 2,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $145,170.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,381 shares of company stock worth $1,712,265 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. FIX increased their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Intel from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

