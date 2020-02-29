Grove Bank & Trust Sells 321 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,939,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $158,070,000 after purchasing an additional 214,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $436,000. Tieton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 147.9% during the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 81,300 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,372,000 after buying an additional 48,500 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 74.79% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush upgraded Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 over the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Micron Technology stock opened at $52.56 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $61.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.92.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

