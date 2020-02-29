Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Acquires Shares of 3,949 Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,326,227,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,698,203,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 29,799,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,590,386,000 after purchasing an additional 790,879 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $734,890,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $719,424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 10.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 41.19%.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

