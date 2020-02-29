Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Buys Shares of 1,688 NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new position in NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,645,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,734,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $19.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $618.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 100.76% and a return on equity of 9.68%. NortonLifeLock’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

