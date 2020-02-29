Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Buys Shares of 995 Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 995 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $994,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,753,588 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,556,439 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $107,457,000 after purchasing an additional 558,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LVS. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cfra downgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

Shares of NYSE LVS opened at $58.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.54. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $51.17 and a 52 week high of $74.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 94.48%.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

