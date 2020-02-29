Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Invests $38,000 in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of NVR by 25.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $588,404,000 after acquiring an additional 31,826 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,321 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,342,443,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NVR by 257.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,734,000 after acquiring an additional 20,555 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 36,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,443,000 after acquiring an additional 14,078 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the third quarter worth approximately $34,832,000. 84.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVR alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of NVR from $4,000.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NVR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of NVR from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,440.00 to $4,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,912.33.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $3,667.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3,910.35 and its 200 day moving average is $3,735.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. NVR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,586.54 and a 52-week high of $4,071.13.

NVR (NYSE:NVR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $64.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $59.00 by $5.41. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. NVR had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 40.25%. NVR’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $58.57 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that NVR, Inc. will post 228.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,839.09, for a total value of $3,839,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,990,982.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Paul W. Praylo sold 127 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,845.52, for a total transaction of $488,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,728.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,247 shares of company stock valued at $28,086,899. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It primarily constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.