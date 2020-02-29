Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Purchases 20,935 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 517,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 11.6% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America owned approximately 0.42% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $49,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 318.5% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 8,075.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

IWS stock opened at $83.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.52. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $81.30 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

