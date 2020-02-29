Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Purchases New Position in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,626,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,952,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,301,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes A GE alerts:

Baker Hughes A GE stock opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a fifty-two week low of $20.09 and a fifty-two week high of $31.26.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes A GE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes A GE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.