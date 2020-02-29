Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Purchases Shares of 427 W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America purchased a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 61.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 230,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,686,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 23,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:WRB opened at $67.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.61. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 12 month low of $54.81 and a 12 month high of $79.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.12 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 17th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

