Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Takes Position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America bought a new stake in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,794,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1,175.4% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,284,000 after buying an additional 106,316 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,036 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,489,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $824,000. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider David Schneider sold 2,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.00, for a total transaction of $647,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,414 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,022. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.18, for a total value of $3,754,308.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,867,155.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,039 shares of company stock valued at $37,812,724 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $321.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on ServiceNow from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.74.

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $326.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.87, a PEG ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $329.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $281.01. ServiceNow Inc has a 12-month low of $213.99 and a 12-month high of $362.95.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

