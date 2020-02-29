Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America Trims Stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America reduced its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 257.1% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WFC. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.98.

Wells Fargo & Co stock opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $179.62 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12 month low of $39.75 and a 12 month high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.17). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 18.81%. The business had revenue of $19.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

