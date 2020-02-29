Harpoon Therapeutics Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.33) Per Share (NASDAQ:HARP)

Harpoon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:HARP) – Stock analysts at Svb Leerink issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Harpoon Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Svb Leerink analyst J. Chang forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Harpoon Therapeutics’ Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Harpoon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Harpoon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Harpoon Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of Harpoon Therapeutics stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.76. Harpoon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $21.47. The firm has a market cap of $345.45 million and a PE ratio of -1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a current ratio of 7.37.

In other Harpoon Therapeutics news, insider Natalie Sacks sold 5,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $80,981.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,962. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Georgia Erbez purchased 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.09 per share, for a total transaction of $94,403.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $666,344.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,833 shares of company stock worth $7,422,200 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HARP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Harpoon Therapeutics by 82.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harpoon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the development of a novel class of T cell engagers that harness the power of the body's immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company's lead TriTAC product candidate is HPN424 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

