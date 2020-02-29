Head-To-Head Analysis: Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) and Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) and Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.9% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.6% of Royal Bank of Scotland Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Lloyds Banking Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Lloyds Banking Group has a beta of 1.11, indicating that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Royal Bank of Scotland Group has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lloyds Banking Group $62.62 billion 0.72 $3.73 billion $0.33 7.73 Royal Bank of Scotland Group $22.45 billion 1.25 $4.52 billion $0.66 7.02

Royal Bank of Scotland Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lloyds Banking Group. Royal Bank of Scotland Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lloyds Banking Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lloyds Banking Group 23.57% 15.86% 0.97% Royal Bank of Scotland Group 17.73% 6.67% 0.41%

Dividends

Lloyds Banking Group pays an annual dividend of $0.11 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Lloyds Banking Group pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Royal Bank of Scotland Group pays out 12.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Lloyds Banking Group has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Lloyds Banking Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lloyds Banking Group and Royal Bank of Scotland Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lloyds Banking Group 3 5 2 0 1.90 Royal Bank of Scotland Group 2 6 5 0 2.23

Summary

Lloyds Banking Group beats Royal Bank of Scotland Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, transactional banking, working capital management, risk management, term lending, and debt capital markets services to small and medium-sized enterprises, corporates, mid markets, and financial institutions. The Insurance and Wealth segment offers life, home, car, and protection insurance products; pensions and investment products; and advisory services in areas, including investments, planning for retirement, and protection and inheritance tax planning. The company also provides digital, telephony, and mobile services. Lloyds Banking Group plc was founded in 1695 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Royal Bank of Scotland Group Company Profile

The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers worldwide. It operates through Personal & Business Banking, Commercial & Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments. The company also offers wealth management, financial planning, investment management, asset finance, and offshore banking; and financing and risk solutions, as well as trading and flow sales services. The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc was founded in 1727 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

