Head to Head Comparison: B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) & Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY)

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) and Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for B. Riley Financial and Etsy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score B. Riley Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Etsy 1 3 13 0 2.71

Etsy has a consensus price target of $63.92, suggesting a potential upside of 10.57%. Given Etsy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Etsy is more favorable than B. Riley Financial.

Volatility & Risk

B. Riley Financial has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Etsy has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.4% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.6% of Etsy shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.6% of B. Riley Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Etsy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Etsy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio B. Riley Financial $422.99 million 1.51 $15.51 million N/A N/A Etsy $818.38 million 8.37 $77.49 million $0.76 76.07

Etsy has higher revenue and earnings than B. Riley Financial.

Profitability

This table compares B. Riley Financial and Etsy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets B. Riley Financial 9.45% 27.38% 3.78% Etsy 11.72% 22.99% 8.21%

Summary

Etsy beats B. Riley Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides collaborative financial services and solutions in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Valuation and Appraisal, and Principal Investments – United Online and magicJack. It offers investment banking services, including merger and acquisitions, restructuring advisory, initial and secondary public offerings, and institutional private placements; and corporate finance, research, securities lending, wealth management, and sales and trading services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients. The company also provides retail store liquidation, and wholesale and industrial assets disposition services; valuation and appraisal services to financial institutions, lenders, private equity firms, and other providers of capital; and consumer subscription services consisting of Internet access services and devices under the NetZero and Juno brands, as well as voice over IP cloud-based technology and communication services. In addition, it offers advisory services to private funds, and institutional and high net worth investors; multi-family office practice and wealth management services to ultra-high net worth individuals and families; and senior secured and second lien secured loans to middle market public and the private U.S. companies. The company was formerly known as Great American Group, Inc. and changed its name to B. Riley Financial, Inc. in November 2014. B. Riley Financial, Inc. was founded in 1973 and is headquartered in Woodland Hills, California.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc. operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses. The company offers approximately 50 million items across approximately 50 retail categories to buyers. It also provides various seller services, including Etsy payments, a payment processing service; promoted listings, an on-site advertising service that allows sellers to pay for prominent placement of their listings in search results; shipping labels, which allows sellers in the United States and Canada to purchase discounted shipping labels; and pattern, a service that allows sellers to build custom Websites, as well as offers seller tools and education resources to manage the administrative side of their businesses. Etsy, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York.

