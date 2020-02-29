Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HCSG. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.06.

Healthcare Services Group stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. Healthcare Services Group has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $38.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.50 and its 200 day moving average is $25.09.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Healthcare Services Group had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $446.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.52 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Healthcare Services Group will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,101,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,757,000 after acquiring an additional 685,863 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 718,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 343,708 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 811.3% in the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 354,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,612,000 after acquiring an additional 315,269 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,681,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,176,000 after acquiring an additional 243,585 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 156.8% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 384,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after acquiring an additional 235,030 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

