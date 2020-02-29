HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HSTM. BidaskClub cut shares of HealthStream from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of HealthStream in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a market perform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. HealthStream currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of HSTM stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. HealthStream has a 12 month low of $23.35 and a 12 month high of $29.78. The stock has a market cap of $767.08 million, a P/E ratio of 51.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.95.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 4.28%. The business had revenue of $62.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HealthStream will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sofos Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of HealthStream by 6.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of HealthStream in the fourth quarter worth $220,000. 73.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the training, certification, assessment, development, clinical development, talent management, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as training, implementation, and account management services for the healthcare community.

