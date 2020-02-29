Heard Capital LLC Invests $10.88 Million in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 27,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,875,000. Lockheed Martin comprises 5.1% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

In other news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at $24,228,210.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michele A. Evans sold 9,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.22, for a total value of $4,161,846.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,161,846.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock valued at $17,313,473 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LMT opened at $369.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $292.53 and a 52-week high of $442.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $427.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.28 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 198.95% and a net margin of 10.42%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $406.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.47.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Featured Story: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.