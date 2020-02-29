Heard Capital LLC Invests $14.01 Million in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 60,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $14,014,000. American Tower makes up about 6.6% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in American Tower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA increased its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Tower by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $289,626.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,592,964.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,574 shares of company stock worth $1,043,846 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $226.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $240.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.53. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.27 and a 12 month high of $258.62.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 24.90%. American Tower’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group raised American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $218.00 price objective (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Tower from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.00.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

