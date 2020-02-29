Heard Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heard Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000. Equinix accounts for 0.2% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Equinix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,488,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,036,214,000 after buying an additional 14,683 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,137,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,233,000 after buying an additional 102,297 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Equinix by 16.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,201,000 after buying an additional 107,692 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Equinix by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 461,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,410,000 after buying an additional 33,237 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Equinix by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 446,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,540,000 after buying an additional 15,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQIX opened at $572.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $46.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.47, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $610.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $573.97. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $420.00 and a 1 year high of $657.00.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.66 per share. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.65%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. FBN Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $634.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $626.53.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.53, for a total transaction of $3,295,651.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,076,204.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.29, for a total transaction of $864,151.11. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,828.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $17,700,329 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

