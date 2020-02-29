Heard Capital LLC Makes New Investment in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,739 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000. NXP Semiconductors comprises about 0.3% of Heard Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the third quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,884 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 19.1% during the third quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.6% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $113.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. NXP Semiconductors NV has a twelve month low of $85.38 and a twelve month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub cut NXP Semiconductors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.71.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.