Heard Capital LLC Purchases New Stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,295 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,600,000. Fair Isaac accounts for about 6.4% of Heard Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Heard Capital LLC owned about 0.12% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 163.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $424.00.

Shares of FICO opened at $376.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $409.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $357.37. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $241.74 and a twelve month high of $436.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 76.72%. The company had revenue of $298.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wayne Elliot Huyard sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.16, for a total transaction of $1,095,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.38, for a total value of $364,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,491 shares of company stock valued at $41,814,482 in the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

