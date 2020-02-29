Heard Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 36,914 Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Heard Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 36,914 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,175,000. Adobe makes up about 5.7% of Heard Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Adobe by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,911,953 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $6,567,161,000 after acquiring an additional 157,055 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,810,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,881,292,000 after acquiring an additional 91,217 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,953,887 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,633,841,000 after acquiring an additional 141,977 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,146,884 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $708,064,000 after acquiring an additional 26,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.56, for a total transaction of $970,680.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 42,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,850,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,793 shares of company stock worth $20,267,469 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE opened at $345.12 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a twelve month low of $249.10 and a twelve month high of $386.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $358.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.73 billion, a PE ratio of 57.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 26.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Oppenheimer upgraded Adobe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Adobe from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.48.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

