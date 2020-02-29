Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Downgraded to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Heritage Insurance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heritage Insurance currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.50.

NYSE HRTG opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a 52-week low of $10.84 and a 52-week high of $16.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $350.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Heritage Insurance had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $138.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.19 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 179,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,681,000 after purchasing an additional 53,257 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 508,222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Heritage Insurance in the 3rd quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Heritage Insurance by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Company Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Rhode Island, and South Carolina, as well as residential wind-only property insurance.

