Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,397 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.35% of Home Bancorp worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 9.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,486 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $156,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 11.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 24.8% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,629 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 22.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 15,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Home Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Home Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Home Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.63.

NASDAQ HBCP opened at $33.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.23 million, a P/E ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.37. Home Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.42 and a 1 year high of $40.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.44 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 9.04%. On average, research analysts forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

