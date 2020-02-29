Horseman Capital Management Ltd Purchases 8,000 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 40.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Citigroup comprises 1.7% of Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,575,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,897,000 after acquiring an additional 131,688 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,993,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,295,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 324.2% during the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 890,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,114,000 after buying an additional 680,289 shares during the period. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of C opened at $63.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Citigroup Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $83.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.22.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 26.91%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.53.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

