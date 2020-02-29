Horseman Capital Management Ltd Sells 2,500 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Horseman Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 8,450.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 171 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $54,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $369.03 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $392.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.99 and its 200 day moving average is $311.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. Netflix had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at $28,171,564.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,363 shares of company stock worth $59,073,357 in the last 90 days. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.