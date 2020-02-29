Horseman Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Horseman Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $69,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 68.4% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.3% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

BMY stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $68.34. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.34 and a 200 day moving average of $57.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

