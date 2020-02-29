Huron Consulting Group to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Barrington Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:HURN)

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Huron Consulting Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 26th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke expects that the business services provider will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

HURN opened at $59.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.74. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of -0.01. Huron Consulting Group has a 1 year low of $44.78 and a 1 year high of $70.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $232.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.63 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Huron Consulting Group by 3,253.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $52,212.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

