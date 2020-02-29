Iberdrola (BME:IBE) PT Set at €9.00 by UBS Group

Iberdrola (BME:IBE) received a €9.00 ($10.47) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.40 ($10.93) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €10.20 ($11.86) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, HSBC set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Iberdrola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.03 ($11.66).

Iberdrola has a 12-month low of €5.87 ($6.83) and a 12-month high of €7.30 ($8.49).

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.