Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Shares Up 5.5% Following Analyst Upgrade

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) shot up 5.5% on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $85.00. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Inspire Medical Systems traded as high as $95.00 and last traded at $89.46, 8,002 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 314,999 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.83.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on INSP. ValuEngine raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.38.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $712,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,803,468.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.05, for a total transaction of $1,125,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,234 shares in the company, valued at $167,661.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 51,132 shares of company stock valued at $3,895,880. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 593.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 293.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,087,000. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.78 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a current ratio of 13.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day moving average of $69.14.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.04. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.87% and a negative net margin of 40.52%. The firm had revenue of $26.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 62.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.