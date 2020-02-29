Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) by 84.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,203 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,273 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra Lifesciences were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IART. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 45,430 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after buying an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 862,680 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $51,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new position in Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,739,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 82,692 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 974.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 43,247 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after purchasing an additional 39,223 shares in the last quarter. 69.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $52.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.83, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.14. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a fifty-two week low of $46.07 and a fifty-two week high of $65.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. Integra Lifesciences’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IART. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,970,242.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total value of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 527,528 shares of company stock valued at $31,236,192 in the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

