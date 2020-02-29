Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Intellicheck Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IDN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 14th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 11.0% from the January 30th total of 100,000 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of IDN opened at $8.13 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.24. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 784.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 44,597 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intellicheck by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

