Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 4,700 to GBX 4,600. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Intercontinental Hotels Group traded as low as GBX 4,333.50 ($57.00) and last traded at GBX 4,422.50 ($58.18), with a volume of 1203099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,538 ($59.69).

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IHG. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,100 ($67.09) to GBX 5,000 ($65.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,550 ($73.01) to GBX 5,600 ($73.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Monday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,300 ($69.72) to GBX 5,200 ($68.40) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 5,056 ($66.51).

In other Intercontinental Hotels Group news, insider Ian Dyson acquired 1,500 shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 4,545 ($59.79) per share, for a total transaction of £68,175 ($89,680.35).

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a PE ratio of 20.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,858.29 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,925.17.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Hotels Group’s previous dividend of $0.40. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.47%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

