Intersect ENT Inc Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.47) Per Share (NASDAQ:XENT)

Intersect ENT Inc (NASDAQ:XENT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Intersect ENT in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 24th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Intersect ENT’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $31.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.60 million. Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 39.39% and a negative return on equity of 37.10%. Intersect ENT’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Intersect ENT from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intersect ENT in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.82.

Intersect ENT stock opened at $23.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.79 million, a PE ratio of -17.42 and a beta of 0.91. Intersect ENT has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XENT. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,487,366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,035,000 after purchasing an additional 97,386 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 820,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 232,765 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 812,720 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,237,000 after purchasing an additional 269,666 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 5.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,362,000 after purchasing an additional 35,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in Intersect ENT by 4.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 659,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,210,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Intersect ENT Company Profile

Intersect ENT, Inc, a drug delivery company, researches and develops products for the treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat conditions in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL mini drug releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

