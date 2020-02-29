Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Position Boosted by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises about 1.7% of Maryland Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $15,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 283.3% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ISRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $620.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a $665.00 target price (up from $575.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price (up from $620.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $725.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $627.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $533.96 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $588.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $558.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.10. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $455.15 and a 12-month high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 12,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.81, for a total transaction of $7,183,458.08. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $596.14, for a total transaction of $666,484.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,567.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,107 shares of company stock worth $18,544,904 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

