iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Mutual Advisors LLC

Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,663 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.5% of Mutual Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $42,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

IVV opened at $295.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $330.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.20. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $274.10 and a 52-week high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

