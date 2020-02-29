iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Acquired by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares during the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. BB&T Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $201.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.17. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $159.57 and a 1 year high of $232.08.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

