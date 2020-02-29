iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) is Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s 2nd Largest Position

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 894,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,632 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 14.7% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $62,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,484.6% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 719.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.67 and a 1 year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.