iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period.

Shares of EFA opened at $62.24 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.67 and a 52-week high of $70.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.03.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

