iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Maryland Capital Management

Maryland Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,340 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $146.33 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.91 and a 52 week high of $170.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $164.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.48.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

