iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Holdings Lessened by Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America

Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 237,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,865 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 3.3% of Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Whitnell & Co. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 15,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $54.08 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.35 and its 200 day moving average is $57.81.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

