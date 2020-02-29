Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Itamar Medical in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Itamar Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Itamar Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

Itamar Medical stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. Itamar Medical has a 1 year low of $7.66 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Itamar Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

About Itamar Medical

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, sale, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices for the cardiology market in the United States and Canada, Europe, Israel, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

