ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for ITT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville expects that the conglomerate will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for ITT’s FY2020 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered ITT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ITT from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ITT from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on ITT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.38.

NYSE:ITT opened at $60.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $53.65 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.66.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $719.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.17 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This is an increase from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.49%.

ITT declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, November 1st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to reacquire up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.36, for a total transaction of $173,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,215 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of ITT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in ITT by 1,851.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 722 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT by 555.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 767 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

